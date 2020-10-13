PATRICIA ANN DICKSON Anamosa Jan. 28, 1944 Oct. 11, 2020 Patricia Ann Dickson: In accord with her wishes, there will be no services and private burial will be in Olin Cemetery, Olin, Iowa. Pat was the devoted friend and loving partner of Robert Graf for 42 years. She was an active member of the Fawncreek Fairway Condominiums in Anamosa. Her landscaping and beautiful flowers will be missed, as will her energy and joy for life. She was born Jan. 28, 1944, and grew up in Newtown, Mo. After her early years of college and exploring life, she moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at Peoples Bank and then Kirkwood Community College until she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Norma Dickson; and a brother, Mike. In addition to Robert, she is survived by a sister, Mary; a brother, Bob; and several in-laws and nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.



