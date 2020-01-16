Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sioux City, IA
Patricia "Patty" Doyle


1935 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Doyle Obituary
PATRICIA J. "PATTY" DOYLE Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Patricia J. "Patty" Doyle, 84, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Wesley Health Care Center with family at her side. She was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of the late Phillip and Florence Hilton. Pat is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Stowe (Robert) and Michelle Swindell (Richard); grandchildren, Rachael Lehde (John), Benjamin Swindell (Cassandra) and Cheyenne Davis (Matt); great-grandchildren, Charlotte Davis and Giuseppe Swindell; a sister, Sandi Ginn; and many friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Florence Hilton; son, Michael; daughter, Elizabeth Ann; and great-granddaughter, Kylie. A Mass offered by Father Terry Roder will be held at 1 p.m. May 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
