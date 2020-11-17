PATRICIA "PAT" SNEDDEN DRISCHELL Hiawatha Patricia "Pat" Snedden Drischell died peacefully in Hiawatha, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 90. Pat was born on Jan. 28, 1930, in Sewickley, Pa., to Albert R. and Vesta F. (Brady) Snedden. She grew up in Sewickley and went on to attend and graduate with a degree from the Margaret Morrison College of Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, Pa. She married her college sweetheart, A. Starke Drischell in 1951, and served as a pastor's wife in Western New York, worked a variety of secretarial jobs and as a gift shop clerk. Pat always will be remembered as a loving, generous and fun-loving person by all who knew her. Pat loved to knit and sew, and made many beautiful clothes for her children. She also was a wonderful hostess and loved to entertain guests with her husband Starke. Pat was fun to be with and always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She had a deep faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and was active in the Women of the ELCA in New York State, church choir, quilting group as well as other church activities. She loved to do community service work, and tutored many a disadvantaged student in her younger years. Pat is survived by her children, Kim (Eric Knoll) Drischell of Toddville, Iowa, Laurie (Richard) Alden of Rindge, N.H., and Desmond Drischell of Coralville, Iowa; her grandchildren, Jacob Knoll, Alina (Adam) Loux, Dugan Knoll, Elaine (James) Smith and Nathan Alden; and her great-grandchildren, Jolene Smith, Alden Smith, Kieran Smith and Ember Loux. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Mary Bryan. A Celebration of Life is pending. In lieu of flowers, please send donations designated to the Margaret Morrison Carnegie College Scholarship for talented female undergraduates at Carnegie Mellon University, P.O. Box 371525, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-7525. The family would like to thank staff and caregivers at the Promise House, Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa, and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care these past six years and in her final days. Please visit Pat's tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
