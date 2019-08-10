|
|
PATRICIA EDMONDS YUVA Marion 6/19/37 to 8/06/19 Patricia Edmonds Yuva entered New Jersusalem to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus. Per her request, there are no services. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 28 years, James; brother, Dennis (Mary Anne) of Phoenix, Ariz; four sons from her first marriage to Les, Alan and Hurriyet of London; Brian and Danise of Katy, Texas, and Craig and Danny, both of Sherman, Texas; and grandchildren, Karem, Lydia, Amanda and Jessica. Particia was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Harold and Lydia Brown. She graduated from Franklin High School and attended Iowa State Univeristy for two years. She co-owned and operated a custom home building business in Dallas with Les in the 1970s and '80s. At the same time while working outside the home, Patricia was also raising her four sons. She kept fun and teaching combined while bringing up her boys. After a divorce, Patricia returned home to Iowa and enjoyed time with her father before his passing. In 1990, she met her soulmate, James. They married in 1991. Patricia enjoyed crafting, sewing, cooking and especially, spending time reading her King James Bible. James lost his other half who made him whole, but takes great comfort knowing she is having fellowship with Jesus -- Revelation 21.4. James would like to thank the team at UnityPoint Home Hospice, especially nurse Dawn and aid Patience. Memorials may be sent to 2501 Hwy. 13 No. 104, Marion, IA 52302.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019