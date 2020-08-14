PATRICIA EDWARDS Coralville Patricia Ann Edwards, 78, of Coralville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Lantern Park Specialty Care Center in Coralville. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, with Pastor Mike Barr officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. A memorial has been established for the American Cancer Society
. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be sent for Patricia's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com
. She is survived by her son, Dan Westen of Coralville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Derek, Travis and Matthew; 12 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Faith, Daniel, Rosie, Rubey, Marlina, Angel, Drake, Elijah, Alexis, Samantha and Trevor; and daughter-in-law, Korri Westen.