PATRICIA FRASHER Center Point Patricia Frasher, 72, of Center Point, Iowa, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospice Unit in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at First Christian Church in Center Point, Iowa, by the Rev. John Caughron. The family will greet friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. Burial at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point. Patricia was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Anamosa, and was the daughter of LaVina (Kula) and Walter Bohren. She graduated from Central City High School. Patricia married Harold Frasher on Sept. 12, 1970. He died on April 28, 2018. She worked at Rockwell Collins and was an active member of First Christian Church in Center Point. Patricia enjoyed her time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and St. Luke's Hospital and also she loved to crochet and knit. Survivoring is her daughter, Aimee Frasher (Shannon Langreck) of Center Point. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold. Memorials may be made to the family or First Christian Church in Center Point. Please share a memory of Patricia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary