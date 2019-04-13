Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Frasher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Frasher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Frasher Obituary
PATRICIA FRASHER Center Point Patricia Frasher, 72, of Center Point, Iowa, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospice Unit in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at First Christian Church in Center Point, Iowa, by the Rev. John Caughron. The family will greet friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. Burial at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point. Patricia was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Anamosa, and was the daughter of LaVina (Kula) and Walter Bohren. She graduated from Central City High School. Patricia married Harold Frasher on Sept. 12, 1970. He died on April 28, 2018. She worked at Rockwell Collins and was an active member of First Christian Church in Center Point. Patricia enjoyed her time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and St. Luke's Hospital and also she loved to crochet and knit. Survivoring is her daughter, Aimee Frasher (Shannon Langreck) of Center Point. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold. Memorials may be made to the family or First Christian Church in Center Point. Please share a memory of Patricia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.