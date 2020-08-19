Patricia Happel

PATRICIA JOAN (DAY) HAPPEL Winston-Salem, N.C. Patricia Joan (Day) Happel passed from this life on Aug. 17, 2020. The daughter of the late Kenneth and Esther Hayes Day, she was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Hedrick, Iowa. Joan, by no surprise, was one of the smallest members of the 1950 graduating class of Ollie High School, where their class motto was "We finish to begin," a fitting motto to describe her journey here on Earth. St. Timothy wrote "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" (Chapter 4:7). Now we celebrate the beginning of her new life with Christ. After a beautiful courtship filled with dancing to the big bands of the day, she married the love of her life, Loren Happel, on Feb. 1, 1957. He preceded her from this life in October 1987. They raised four loving children: Jeffrey Happel of Nashville, Tenn., Becky Hamby of Windham, Maine, Kimberly (David) Tetzlaff of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Bradley (Rosalie) Happel of Winston-Salem. She loved each of her grandchildren, Micheal, Timothy, Matthew, Brian, Adam, Chad and Alysia. She was known as "Grandma Sunshine" by her great-grandchildren, JJ, Anthony, Sam, Garrett, Jacob, Spencer, Brendan, Joshua, Abigail and soon to arrive baby girl Tetzlaff. Joan was an active member of St, John's Lutheran Church for 52 years. She served in various opportunities, including the LWML, Women in Missions, Women's Bible Study Group, Sunday school teacher and VBS. Her willingness to help out wherever needed and doing it to the best of her ability had always been her ambition in life. Her love for basketball began while she played, as a forward, for her high school team the Ollie Bulldogs. She dearly loved each and every ACC basketball game and was greatly disappointed when this year's tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19. One of many words to describe Joan was "creative." Whether it was decorating her home, baking or sewing dresses for her girls (and their dolls), she had a knack for making everything and everyone special. Her beautiful handmade jewelry and decorative glass plates were admired by many, both of which won many ribbons at the local Dixie Classic fair and regional homemakers' craft shows. Joan was preceded from this life by her husband, Loren; her parents, Kenneth and Esther Day; her brother, Gordon Day; her sister, Phyllis Schreiner; and her son-in-law, Robert Hamby. In addition to her children and grandchildren she is survived by her brother, Rodney (Eileen) Day of Ottumwa, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Clocker officiating. A private family committal service will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider making a donation in Joan's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store