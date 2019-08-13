|
|
PATRICIA GESIE HOLTEN Monticello Patricia Gesie Holten, 60, of Harpers Ferry, formerly of Cedar Rapids and Monticello, died peacefully Saturday evening, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving include her husband, Carl Holten; her mother, Claire Gesie of Monticello; a sister, Tina (Tom) Haag of Monticello; three brothers, Rick (Julie) Gesie of Waterloo, Mick (Chris) Gesie of Solon and Rob (Diane) Gesie of Monticello; her stepchildren, Bethany (Conner O'Leary) Holten and Jessica and Megan Mohnson; 12 grandchildren; and in-laws, Arlan "Squeak" (Michelle) Holton, Susie (Tim Kappmeyer) Holton, Paula Beltz and Joe. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert (Dewey); her sister, Jennie; and mother- and father-in-law, Al and Kate Holten. Patricia Diane Gesie was born Oct. 12, 1958, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello. She was the daughter of Robert D. and Claire O'Rourke Gesie. Patty graduated from Monticello Community Schools with the Class of 1977. She then went to work at Merchants National Bank in Cedar Rapids and later worked for Al Wells Construction. She returned to banking, working for U.S. Bank in Cedar Rapids. After moving to Harpers Ferry in 2013, she worked for Kerndt Brothers Bank in Harpers Ferry. Patty loved to plan parties and events for family and friends. She met her husband-to-be Carl at a Hawkeye party she planned at Miquel's. The couple married June 17, 2016, at Riverside Gardens in Monticello. Patty was a volunteer for the March of Dimes and help plan and organize the M.N.B. Bike Race in Cedar Rapids for many years. In Harpers Ferry, she organized several card tournaments at the Spillway Bar. She was always up for having a Hawkeye party, any time and anywhere, for any game. She also enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid fan of " The Young and the Restless," "NCIS" and "JAG."
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019