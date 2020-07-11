PATRICIA "PAT" J. STONE Cedar Rapids Patricia "Pat" J. Stone, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private Funeral Mass will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, James Stone; mother, Pearl Hullermann; siblings, Randy (Dana) Hullermann and Larry (Melanie Nelson) Hullermann; nephews, Alex (Ashleigh) Hullermann, Tim (Candace) Hullermann and Nick (Erin Yocum) Hullermann; niece, Megan (Ryan) Armstrong; and four great-nephews and two great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Hullermann. Patricia Jean Hullermann was born March 25, 1955, in Manchester, Iowa, to Theodore and Pearl (Neuhaus) Hullermann. Raised on the family farm in Lamont, she had a true sense of family and good work ethic. She was crowned the 1974 Buchanan County Pork Queen. She moved to Cedar Rapids and attended Kirkwood College. While playing on softball and bowling leagues, Pat met a number of people who became lifelong friends. Full-time work started at Rockwell Collins then J-TEC, Amana and later Rockwell Collins, retiring from there as production operator in 2009 with 22 years. Pat married James D. Stone on May 8, 1993. She enjoyed snow and water sking, boating, car shows, playing games and cards, travel, Lamont Legion fish fries and visiting family and friends. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a giving person, always willing to help such as helping care for several elderly ladies and babysitting. She loved children and Pat and Jim hosted three exchange students, each one for an entire Linn-Mar school year. She had a beautiful soul and had a passion for life that gave her the will to fight well beyond the prognosis of this debilitating disease. She was determined and sometimes a bit stubborn but always kept her positive spirit. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Elizabeth Seaton and Xavier High school.



