|
|
PATRICIA JEAN EIS Davenport Patricia Jean Eis, 67, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in Carlsbad, N.M. She was born July 21, 1952, to Roy and Esther O'Leary of Coralville, Iowa. She grew up in Davenport with her guardians, Harry and Oma Irving. Patty loved raising farm animals in the house, it wasn't nothing to see chickens in the living room. As a child she had a pet duck she kept in the garage. She enjoyed Sunday gatherings at her parents' farm. Patty is survived by her husband, Jim Eis; daughters, Lisa Reeves of Davenport, Iowa, and Amber Eis of Carlsbad, N.M.; brothers, Allen O'Leary of Oxford, Iowa, Eldon O'Leary of Iowa City, Iowa, Johnny (Jane) O'Leary of Ainsworth, Iowa, and Dennis (Alicia) O'Leary of Oxford, Iowa; sisters, Janet Walsh of Iowa City, Iowa, Donna (Richard) Yeggy of Gainesville, Mo., Barb O'Leary of West Liberty, Iowa, and Roleen O'Leary of Odessa, Texas; two grandkids; three great-grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; guardians; brothers, Ralph Niemeyer and Gary O'Leary; and along with her first husband, Cliff Sisco.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020