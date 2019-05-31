PATRICIA L. GREER Cedar Rapids Patricia L. Greer, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully May 28, 2019, surrounded by her family at the St. Luke's Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit in Cedar Rapids. Patricia was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Albert and Evalyn Collier. She worked at Wilson packing plant, and when it closed her job was transferred to the Cedar Rapids location. That is where she meet her husband, Billy. Once the plant closed, she accepted a job at the University of Iowa in the HR department, from which she retired. Pat continued to be active and held a part-time job at SourceOne Cleaning Solutions as a manager. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, bowling and was a DJ for many years at KOJC with her good friend, Douglas Action Jackson. Her favorite thing to do was going to Tama to play bingo with friends and attending the concerts there with her daughter. At Pat's request, she wanted to be cremated with no funeral service, but you can visit her gravesite at Cedar Memorial. Condolences may be sent to the family, and any memorials sent to Cedar Memorial which will be directed to the family. Pat is survived by her husband for 34 years, Billy; her daughters, Kimberly (Ronald) Moore, Des Moines, Iowa, Nicole Greer, Dallas, Texas; son, B.J. (Crystal) Greer, Tallahassee Fla.; grandchildren, are Ronnie, Patrick, Caeden and Adelayaa, Des Moines, Iowa; brothers, Joe Collier (Gertrude), Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Albert (Janice) Collier, Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Veta Jackson, Des Moines, Iowa, and Nancy (Shelby) Humbles Jr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her brother-in-law, Tommy Johnson of Sacramento, Calif.; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Evalyn Collier; and siblings, Marsha Johnson and Michael Collier. Please leave a message for the family on our Web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. A special thank-you to Carolyn at the university, Connie at PCI, Natasha at hospice and all who cared for Pat, along with Pastor Rufus Johnson for all your prayers. Patricia was a kind-hearted person and will be missed. Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019