Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Patricia Stohr
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Oelwein, IA
Patricia L. Stohr


1938 - 2019
Patricia L. Stohr Obituary
PATRICIA L. STOHR Oelwein Patricia L. Stohr, 81, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Nov. 1, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Scripture service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment: Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery, Hazleton, Iowa. Memorial fund: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in Rochester, Minn. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Larry Stohr of Oelwein; two brothers, Ritchie (Ann) Kane of Westgate and Dennis Kane of Victorville, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry (Barbara) Kane; sister, Roberta (Clare) Mahoney; and sister-in-law, Bettina Kane.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
