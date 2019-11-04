|
|
PATRICIA L. STOHR Oelwein Patricia L. Stohr, 81, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Nov. 1, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Scripture service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment: Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery, Hazleton, Iowa. Memorial fund: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in Rochester, Minn. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Larry Stohr of Oelwein; two brothers, Ritchie (Ann) Kane of Westgate and Dennis Kane of Victorville, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry (Barbara) Kane; sister, Roberta (Clare) Mahoney; and sister-in-law, Bettina Kane.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019