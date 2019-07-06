PATRICIA LOUISE WELCH KELLY Terre Haute, Ind. Patricia "Pat" Welch Kelly was born in Terre Haute, Ind., on Oct. 2, 1928, to Thomas and Dorothy Welch. She attended St. Patrick school, Garfield High School and Indiana State University. After one year at ISU, Pat met and instantly fell in love with a local boy named Tom Kelly, who came home from Purdue during breaks from school. They were married in 1947 and spent the next 64 years together, building a large, close-knit family that they showered with love and devotion. Pat was the consummate stay-at-home wife and mother, preparing breakfast, lunch and holiday-worthy dinners every day of the year. Tom and her nine children and numerous grandchildren were Pat's vocation and avocation, and she poured heart and soul into caring for them all with patience, kindness and a perpetual smile. She also treasured the friendships she enjoyed, particularly those from the various bridge groups she participated in over the course of several decades. Crediting her own mother with modeling this trait, Pat avoided drawing attention to herself with complaints and cheerfulness was her hallmark. As the cherished matriarch of her family, Pat demonstrated over the span of 90 years how to live a life of love. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mickey Welch Frew; and brother, Michael Welch; her husband, Tom; an infant daughter, Mary Patricia Kelly; a grandson, Luke Kelly; and a great-grandson, Gil Taiber. She is survived by her nine children: Ann (Doug) Allaire of Iowa City, John (Jane) Kelly and Jim Kelly of Indianapolis, Joseph (Patrick Kinsella) Kelly of Austin, Larry (Susan) Kelly, Bob (Jennifer) Kelly, Dan (Jamie) Kelly, Carolyn (John) Cristee and Katie (Chris) Aimone, all of Terre Haute. She also is survived by grandchildren: Jenny (Steve) Cooper of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Emily Allaire (Jason Gomes) of Janesville, Iowa, Ryan (Lauren) Kelly of Carmel, Courtney (Noah) Fehrenbacher of Indianapolis, Lucy (Adam) Smith of St. Louis, Eileen (Pat) Brown of Terre Haute, Sarah (Cody) Mattox of Terre Haute, Jake Kelly of San Diego, Patty and Isaac Kelly of Terre Haute, Aliza (Ben) Cochran of Worthington, Tom (Cassie) Kelly of Terre Haute, Elizabeth (Matt) McBride of Terre Haute, Jack (Mistie) Kelly and Bart (Mika) Kelly of Navarre, Fla., Will and Casey Kelly and Charlie and Elle Marie Aubin, all of Terre Haute, Patrick (Chelsea) Fears of Nashville, Tenn., Caitlin (Zack) Raubuck of Indianapolis, Jimmy Cristee of Terre Haute, Miles Kinsella-Kelly of Austin, Charlie Aimone of Greenwood and Michael and Tommy Aimone of Terre Haute. Pat also is survived by 28 great-grandchildren. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel Bedel officiating. Visitation will be at Callahan-Hughes Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The family would request those wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers consider the Thomas and Patricia Kelly Fund at the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Pat's family is deeply appreciative of the staff of Westminster Village for their loving care of our mother. Funeral information and memorial tributes may be found at www.callahanandhughes.com. Published in The Gazette on July 6, 2019