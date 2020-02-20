|
|
PATRICIA MAE HALL Marion Patricia Mae Hall, 86, of Marion, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Views in Marion, Iowa. Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Inurnment will be in Koszta Cemetery in rural Marengo. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Memorials may be contributed to Safe Haven of Iowa County, a local animal rescue. Patricia is survived by her sister, Charleen Disterhoft of Marengo; her children, Michele (Reed) Ballard of Victor, Teresa (Dean) Micke of Marthasville, Mo., Curtis (Myra) Hall of Cedar Rapids and Gregory (Sha) Hall of Marion; four grandchildren, Beckie Dickerson, Calvin Hall, Derek Micke and Nathan Hall; and many nieces and nephews. Patricia Mae Randolph was born May 6, 1933, in Honey Creek Township, rural Victor, Iowa, the daughter of Merritt Randolph and Ruth Esther Fields Randolph. She attended the Honey Creek country school No. 11 through the eighth grade and graduated from Marengo High School in 1951. Patricia was employed at Rockwell Collins most of her life, retiring in 1988. Patricia was passionate about her family. She loved her children and grandchildren, and looked forward to attending their many events and all family activities. She was a loving mom and grandmother, a generous neighbor and friend, and always ready to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and traveling, especially to Hawaii and Alaska. She also was a seamstress for the Follies in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020