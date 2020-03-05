|
PATRICIA MARGARET LYNN Cedar Rapids Patricia Margaret Lynn, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A Vigil will be held at 5 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family after the Vigil until 7 p.m. Patricia is survived by her son, Michael (Stacy) Lynn, Cedar Rapids; her daughters, Cathy Votroubek, Keokuk and Peggy Stepanek, Brooklet, Ga.; five grandchildren, Sean (Kayla) Lynn, Mackenzie Lynn, Carson Stepanek, Daley Stepanek and Benjamin Votroubek; one great-grandson, William Lynn; and brother, William (Carole) Burke. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 1997; sisters, Florence Goepel, Frances Trewin and Mary Ambrose; brothers, James and John Burke; and son-in-law, Steve Stepanek. Patricia was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Waucoma, Iowa, daughter of Thomas and Mary Elizabeth (Doyle) Burke, graduated in 1944 from St. Mary's Catholic School, Waucoma, and later attended beauty school. She married William Lynn in 1956 in Cedar Rapids. Patricia enjoyed crossword puzzles, solitaire and outings to Target. She had a great sense of humor and loved her Irish heritage. Patricia's grandchildren and great-grandson were the pride and joy of her life and she loved being with her family. Patricia will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020