PATRICIA "PAT" MARIE DAY Mount Vernon Patricia "Pat" Marie Day, 92, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. In agreement with her wishes, a private burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Blair Ridge Baptist Church, 4502 Blairs Ferry Rd., Cedar Rapids. Pat was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Caroline (Timm) Pagel. She was a 1943 graduate of Franklin High School. On Dec. 27, 1943, Pat was united in marriage to Richard Benton Day at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked for many years at the former Killian's clothing store. Pat was a member of Believers in Grace Church and Women Alive in Christ. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pat is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cheryl Hyde (Jim); two sons, Dennis (Carol) Day and Steve (Mary) Day; former son-in-law, Joe Hyde; seven grandchildren, Danny (Shelly) Hyde, Ronnie (Lisa) Hyde, Michael (Ann) Day, Matthew Day, Nathan (Ashley) Day, Anna (Brett) Brannaman and David (Kayne) Day; 15 great-grandchildren, Chelsey, Connor and Abby Hyde, Brandon, Raley and Jacob Hyde, Hannah, Josiah, Caleb, Daniel, Isaac and Grace Day and Alisabeth, Benaiah and Malachi Day; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard Day; parents, Ernest and Caroline Pagel; one sister, Irene Norris; and two brothers, Gerald Pagel and Gaylord Pagel. Memorials in Pat's memory may be made to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA, 52233. Pat loved her family and friends and liked telling people about Jesus. She is now in her heavenly home.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019