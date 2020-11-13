PATRICIA LEE BOYSE MCRAE Nashville, Ga. Patricia Lee Boyse McRae, 95, of Nashville, Ga., died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born to loving caring parents, the late Lee W. Boyse and the late Katherine Watson Boyse, in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Dec. 4, 1924. At a young age, she moved with her family to Central City, Linn County, Iowa. Always fond memories remained with her all of her life of growing up on a farm with her four brothers and a sister. She received her elementary education from rural Jordan's Grove School and, in 1943, she graduated from Central City High School. It was war years and Patricia was employed at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before moving to Hollywood, Fla., in 1946, where she was a resident until she moved to Tifton, Ga., in 1978 to be near her daughter and family. In later years, she lived at St. Simons Island, Ga.; Brunswick, Ga.; Lake Park, Ga.; and finally living in Nashville, Ga., since February 2011. Patricia was a pioneer member of Dania United Methodist Church in Dania, Fla. She was a member of Lake Park United Methodist Church in Lake Park, Ga., and a past member of the Pathfinders Club. She retired from Kmart in 1986 after 15 years of service. Patricia enjoyed traveling, nature, planting flowers and having a pretty yard. She was a talented seamstress and found pleasure in remodeling and interior decorating of her homes. She looked forward to the months she spent in the summer home in Blairsville, Ga., with the abundance of natural scenery to enjoy. She was an avid letter writer, starting as a young teen she assisted her parents in writing business letters concerning the farm. Keeping in touch with her twin brothers serving in World War II and her youngest brother serving as a Marine in the Korean conflict. All through her life, her writing continued even leaving her story growing up in a wonderful family to be read by her daughter and her family. She is survived by a daughter, Jane (Skip) Edmonds of Nashville; granddaughter, Cindy (John) Vanlandingham of Nashville; grandson, John (Eileen) Huston of Antioch, Ill.; five great-grandchildren, Jeffery Vanlandingham of Valdosta, Samantha Vanlandingham of Statesboro, Mary Vanlandingham of Nashville, Michael Huston of Antioch and Marc Huston of Antioch; brother, Donn (Dixie) Boyse of Alburnett, Iowa; sister-in-law, Elva Boyse of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Bethany Hospice and Donald and Shirley Bristol, Rhnea Wood and Penny Browning for their love and care. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Nyal Boyse; twin brothers and their wives, Keith (Ruth) Boyse and Kenneth (Joan) Boyse; sister, Shirley Boyse Wear; two nephews, Terry Lee Boyse and Kenneth James Boyse; and husbands, Robert E. Burianec, who died in 1978, Eugene J. Cassella, who died in 2000, and Dr. Alfred B. McRae, who died in 2010. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Nashville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike Harper officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville, Ga.



