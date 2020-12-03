PATRICIA "PAT" MICHELE MALLOY Williamsburg Patricia "Pat" Michele Malloy, our loving sister, aunt and friend, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 30, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center, Williamsburg, Iowa. She was 58 years old. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Williamsburg, with Father David Wilkening officiating. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Michael Cemetery, Holbrook. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be directed to Rural Employment Alternatives (REA) or St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Pat was born Sept. 14, 1962, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, to Vincent Joseph and Margaret Mary (McKenna) Malloy. Pat lived a full and happy life growing up on the family farm north of Holbrook. She attended school in Cedar Rapids and Conroy, graduating from Iowa County Developmental Center. She worked over 30 years with her second family at Rural Employment Alternatives (REA), Conroy, in their Vocational Resource Center, which serves the Williamsburg area. She resided with her parents until 2010, then lived in group homes in Williamsburg and Iowa City. Pat was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Holbrook, and St. Mary Catholic Church, Williamsburg. Pat is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Catherine (James) Buehner of Cedar Falls, Mary Ellen Malloy (Tryggvi Emilsson) of Champaign, Ill., Helen (Randy) Steckly of Oxford, Janet (Tim) Lukan of Cedar Rapids, Joseph (Michelle) Malloy of Williamsburg and Rita Malloy of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.