1/1
Patricia Michele "Pat" Malloy
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA "PAT" MICHELE MALLOY Williamsburg Patricia "Pat" Michele Malloy, our loving sister, aunt and friend, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 30, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center, Williamsburg, Iowa. She was 58 years old. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Williamsburg, with Father David Wilkening officiating. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Michael Cemetery, Holbrook. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be directed to Rural Employment Alternatives (REA) or St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Pat was born Sept. 14, 1962, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, to Vincent Joseph and Margaret Mary (McKenna) Malloy. Pat lived a full and happy life growing up on the family farm north of Holbrook. She attended school in Cedar Rapids and Conroy, graduating from Iowa County Developmental Center. She worked over 30 years with her second family at Rural Employment Alternatives (REA), Conroy, in their Vocational Resource Center, which serves the Williamsburg area. She resided with her parents until 2010, then lived in group homes in Williamsburg and Iowa City. Pat was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Holbrook, and St. Mary Catholic Church, Williamsburg. Pat is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Catherine (James) Buehner of Cedar Falls, Mary Ellen Malloy (Tryggvi Emilsson) of Champaign, Ill., Helen (Randy) Steckly of Oxford, Janet (Tim) Lukan of Cedar Rapids, Joseph (Michelle) Malloy of Williamsburg and Rita Malloy of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:45 AM
St. Michael Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kloster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved