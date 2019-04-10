PATRICIA MOES Cedar Rapids Patricia Moes, 72, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with visitation one hour before the service. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Patricia was born Nov. 23, 1946, the daughter of John and Berdine (Waleing) Sweeney in Cedar Rapids. She married James Moes on March 4, 1969, in Cedar Rapids. Patricia worked for Brenton Bank and then for Collins Community Credit Union before retiring in 2002. She greatly enjoyed camping and boating with her family. Survivors include her husband, Jim Moes; four sons, Jim (Marsha) Moes Jr., John Moes, Jeff (Michelle) Moes and Mark (Lorena) Moes; daughter, Christine (Doug) Current; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Danny (Pam) Sweeney; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Gail) Moes and Mike (Sandy) Moes; and a sister-in-law, Sharon (Greg) Cullen. She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Christopher Moes and Joseph Soper; sister-in-law, Molly Furhman; daughter-in-law, Robyn Moes; and parents, John and Berdine Sweeney. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and staff for their excellent care of Patricia. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in memory of Patricia. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary