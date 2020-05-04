Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Montgomery Obituary
PATRICIA "PAT" MONTGOMERY Lisbon Patricia "Pat" Montgomery, 79, of Lisbon, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Lisbon, by the Rev. Andrew Awotwe-Mensah. Friends and extended family are invited to participate in the service via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the "Remembering Pat Montgomery Facebook Group" for more information. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include her children, Danny (Sylvia) Montgomery, Anita (Jim) Northup, Doren (Ruby) Montgomery and Kirk (Mary) Montgomery; grandchildren, William Montgomery, Hilary (Craig) Michelson, Sam Northup, Jill Northup, Mitchell (Taylor) Montgomery, Matthew (Maja) Montgomery, Regina Montgomery and Katelyn Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Macy and Gunner; siblings, Chuck Sievers and Helen (Bob) Caspers; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Pat was born May 6, 1940, the daughter of LaVerne and Wilma (Bailey) Sievers. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1958. Pat met William Samuel Montgomery at Danceland, and they were married on Aug. 11, 1959, in Solon. She loved being a mother and grandmother, making sure she attended nearly all of their activities and sporting events. In her spare time, she loved to golf and watch sports on ESPN. Pat was an active leader in the community. She was a founding EMT for the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Ambulance Services, served as leader for the Lisbon Booster Club and Girl Scouts, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam; sister, Sharon Nost; and brother, Don Sievers. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Stewart Baxter, 715 10th Ave. SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314. Since we are unable to gather together at this time, please share your support and memories with Pat's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -