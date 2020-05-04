|
|
PATRICIA "PAT" MONTGOMERY Lisbon Patricia "Pat" Montgomery, 79, of Lisbon, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Lisbon, by the Rev. Andrew Awotwe-Mensah. Friends and extended family are invited to participate in the service via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the "Remembering Pat Montgomery Facebook Group" for more information. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include her children, Danny (Sylvia) Montgomery, Anita (Jim) Northup, Doren (Ruby) Montgomery and Kirk (Mary) Montgomery; grandchildren, William Montgomery, Hilary (Craig) Michelson, Sam Northup, Jill Northup, Mitchell (Taylor) Montgomery, Matthew (Maja) Montgomery, Regina Montgomery and Katelyn Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Macy and Gunner; siblings, Chuck Sievers and Helen (Bob) Caspers; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Pat was born May 6, 1940, the daughter of LaVerne and Wilma (Bailey) Sievers. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1958. Pat met William Samuel Montgomery at Danceland, and they were married on Aug. 11, 1959, in Solon. She loved being a mother and grandmother, making sure she attended nearly all of their activities and sporting events. In her spare time, she loved to golf and watch sports on ESPN. Pat was an active leader in the community. She was a founding EMT for the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Ambulance Services, served as leader for the Lisbon Booster Club and Girl Scouts, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam; sister, Sharon Nost; and brother, Don Sievers. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Stewart Baxter, 715 10th Ave. SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314. Since we are unable to gather together at this time, please share your support and memories with Pat's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2020