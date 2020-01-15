|
PATRICIA ANN (CARNEY) O'BRIEN Marion Patricia Ann (Carney) O'Brien, 74, of Marion, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Services at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Trish is survived by four children, Shellie (Ken) of Marion, Kevin of Portland, Ore., Darrin (Jeni) and Shane (Molly), all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Sean, Shannon, Ashley, Chloe, Emma, Aidan, Brandon, Brecken and Beckett; great-grandchildren, Jakoby, Aspen and Emersyn; and her brother, Dave. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tom; and her cousin/best friend, Carolyn. Patricia was also known as Patty and Pat, as well as Trish in her later years. She was born March 8, 1945, the daughter of Leo and Mildred Carney. Trish graduated from Washington High School in 1963. On Oct. 9, 1965, she married Jerry O'Brien. They later divorced. Trish loved her family and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed spending time at the gazebo with her neighbors, hanging out with her Younkers cohorts and reading murder mysteries. She could spend countless hours wandering the racks of your local retail store. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the O'Brien family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020