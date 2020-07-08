PATRICIA MARGARET POTTS Palo Patricia Margaret Potts, 72, of Palo, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Mark Ressler. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pat is survived by her husband, Ronald Potts; three daughters, Julie (Andrew) Alton of Sioux Falls, S.D., Renee Potts of Marion and Michelle (Clark) Hruby of Ely; one son, Matthew (Katherine Connell) Potts of North Liberty; and seven grandchildren, Kaylyn, Chance and Harrison Alton of Sioux Falls, Anderson Potts of North Liberty and Mary, Elizabeth and Patricia Hruby of Ely. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cathy Stephens; brother, William Dampf; and grandsons, Luke, Xavier and Seth Alton. Patricia was born July 11, 1947, in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Dalbert and Nona Allcock Dampf. She graduated from Helias High School, Jefferson City, Mo., in 1965 and Southwestern Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo., in 1969. On July 19, 1969, Pat married Ronald Potts in Jefferson City. After being married, they lived in Virginia, San Diego, Calif., and finally made their home in Palo. She worked as a teacher and substitute teacher for the Cedar Rapids Community School District for many years. She was fondly remembered by students as "Mrs. Potts." Pat enjoyed to read, going to antique stores and auctions and collecting Depression glass, especially Fire King. She liked teaching, especially math, and also enjoyed sitting out and watching the animals. Her greatest loves were her husband, Ron, her kids and grandchildren and the farm. Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials will used to purchase a memorial tree in Pat's name. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.