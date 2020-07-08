1/1
Patricia Potts
1947 - 2020
PATRICIA MARGARET POTTS Palo Patricia Margaret Potts, 72, of Palo, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Mark Ressler. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pat is survived by her husband, Ronald Potts; three daughters, Julie (Andrew) Alton of Sioux Falls, S.D., Renee Potts of Marion and Michelle (Clark) Hruby of Ely; one son, Matthew (Katherine Connell) Potts of North Liberty; and seven grandchildren, Kaylyn, Chance and Harrison Alton of Sioux Falls, Anderson Potts of North Liberty and Mary, Elizabeth and Patricia Hruby of Ely. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cathy Stephens; brother, William Dampf; and grandsons, Luke, Xavier and Seth Alton. Patricia was born July 11, 1947, in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Dalbert and Nona Allcock Dampf. She graduated from Helias High School, Jefferson City, Mo., in 1965 and Southwestern Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo., in 1969. On July 19, 1969, Pat married Ronald Potts in Jefferson City. After being married, they lived in Virginia, San Diego, Calif., and finally made their home in Palo. She worked as a teacher and substitute teacher for the Cedar Rapids Community School District for many years. She was fondly remembered by students as "Mrs. Potts." Pat enjoyed to read, going to antique stores and auctions and collecting Depression glass, especially Fire King. She liked teaching, especially math, and also enjoyed sitting out and watching the animals. Her greatest loves were her husband, Ron, her kids and grandchildren and the farm. Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials will used to purchase a memorial tree in Pat's name. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
JUL
9
Service
10:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
July 7, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
July 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family! She was a wonderful person and will be missed terribly!
Gary and April Toyne
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss!! I grew up with Julie and Renee and later babysat Matthew and Michelle. My parents were good friends with Ron and Pat plus my dad worked with Ron for years. So many ftind memories.
Lori Ohrt (Zoom)
Friend
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of the times we worked at DAEC. Ron and family, praying for Gods comfort and peace for you all. Memories will be treasured.
Linda Haven
July 7, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. May your memories sustain you. We are just up the road if we can help.
Laura Myres
Friend
