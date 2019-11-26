Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Power
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Power

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Power Obituary
PATRICIA J. POWER Marion Patricia J. Power, 91, of Marion, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Memorial services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Pius X Catholic Church by the Rev. Phil Thompson. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Inurnment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Pam (Chuck) Thomas of Marion, Barb (Ray) Wheeler of Cedar Falls, Laurie (Gary) Tipton of Marion and Brian (Lorna) Power of Volga. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and son, Steve Power. Patricia was born Aug. 12, 1928, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Rose (Bishop) Reiter. She was a graduate of Dyersville High School. Patricia was united in marriage on July 1, 1946, to Paul E. Power in Manchester. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Golden Ages Group. She loved playing cards, bingo, the casinos and crocheting. She was known for making the best homemade popcorn balls. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -