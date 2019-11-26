|
|
PATRICIA J. POWER Marion Patricia J. Power, 91, of Marion, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Memorial services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Pius X Catholic Church by the Rev. Phil Thompson. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Inurnment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Pam (Chuck) Thomas of Marion, Barb (Ray) Wheeler of Cedar Falls, Laurie (Gary) Tipton of Marion and Brian (Lorna) Power of Volga. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and son, Steve Power. Patricia was born Aug. 12, 1928, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Rose (Bishop) Reiter. She was a graduate of Dyersville High School. Patricia was united in marriage on July 1, 1946, to Paul E. Power in Manchester. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Golden Ages Group. She loved playing cards, bingo, the casinos and crocheting. She was known for making the best homemade popcorn balls. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019