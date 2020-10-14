PATRICIA KAY ROBBINS West Liberty Patricia Kay Robbins, 72, of West Liberty, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services with burial will be held on Friday. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Patricia Kay Ayers was born April 7, 1948, in Iowa City, the daughter of Donald and C. Joan (Sherman) Ayers. She graduated with the Class of 1966 from Iowa City High School. On March 23, 1968, she married Gary Lee Robbins in Iowa City. For many years Pat worked for American Prosthetics in Iowa City and before this she worked at the former Sheller Globe. Pat enjoyed the simple things in life, her gardens, flowers, scratch tickets, bingo, collecting anything pertaining to pigs, attending the Muscatine County Fair, any sort of games she was out to win, and being a bit bossy to her close family members and lucky friends! Her family includes her two children, Amy Whigham (Ronnie) and Donald Robbins; granddaughter, Nicole Hennings; great-grandchildren, Issac, Eli and Gracelyn; siblings, Linda Phillips (Allen), Jim Ayers, Jack Ayers, Debbie Anderson, Susie DeVol (Mike) and Dale Ayers; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; brother and his wife, Mike and Nola Ayers; and her in-laws, Elva and Donald Robbins.