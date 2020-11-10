1/1
PATRICIA JEANNE ROSE Marion Patricia Jeanne Rose, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Bickford of Marion. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Springville Cemetery in Springville, Iowa, with Pastor Jeff Frohner officiating. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, is assisting the family. Pat was born June 15, 1928, in Fairfield Township, Iowa, the daughter of Vance and Clara (Schroeder) Peters. She attended country school and graduated from high school in Preston, Iowa, and Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Pat married Bob Rose in August 1949. Her first teaching job was in a one-room country school teaching students in grades kindergarten through eight. She then taught at Springville schools for almost 40 years. Pat was very proud to have taught three generations of students. She was a charter member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, where she attended the women's Bible study. Pat also was a member of the Paralta Embroidery Club and the Red Hat Society. She volunteered at Mission of Hope, Springville Public Library and the Springville Historical Society. Pat was glamorous in her early years with her cat eye sunglasses and red lipstick. She was an ambivalent pet parent to dogs, cats, hamsters and an "unapproved" monkey. Pat was very proud that she knew how to crank a Model T. She and Bob enjoyed many winters in Arizona. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Roger (Lisa) Rose of Springville; daughters, Lori (Doug) Hutchison of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Barbara (Dan) Colby of Marion; grandsons, Chris (Jen) Colby, Bob Colby, Justin (Melissa) Rose, Brian (Jessica) Rose and Roman Hutchison; great-granddaughters, Emma Colby and Harlow Rose; sisters-in-law, Mary (Larry) Stoecker and Mary Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Ethyl Rose; siblings, Les Peters and Vera Roe; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's memory may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, Springville Library, Springville Fire Department or Springville American Legion Hall. Please share a memory of Pat at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
