Patricia Routson
PATRICIA A. ROUTSON Cedar Rapids Patricia A. Routson, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Winslow House Care Center. Private family services at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com /tcid/5462870. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include two brothers, Dennis (Shirley) Henry and Dale (Jeanette) Henry, both of Urbana; and a sister, Margaret (Troy) Krug of Vinton; two nieces, Tammy (Dawn) Seltrecht of Center Point and Traci (Jason) Fine of Cedar Rapids; a nephew, Timothy (Patty) Seltrecht of Cedar Rapids; two brothers-in-law, Russell Adams and Merle Seltrecht; and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bert Seltrecht and Donna Adams. Patricia was born on April 3, 1934, in Iowa City, the daughter of Delbert and Ruby (Burt) Henry. She married Donald E. Routson on Sept. 10, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. Don passed away in 2011. Patricia worked in the meat department at Hy-Vee for several years. She enjoyed travel with her husband Don and wintered in Florida for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Marion and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. Patricia will forever be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, sister, aunt and friend by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Patricia's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
may be viewed at client.tribucast.com /tcid/5462870
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
