PATRICIA ALMA "PAT" SHERMAN Center Point Patricia Alma "Pat" Sherman, 81, of Center Point, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. Pat was born April 29, 1939, in Buchanan County, Iowa, to Doyle and Vera (Spence) Benson. She was the sixth of nine children born to the couple. Pat graduated from Center Point High School. On May 9, 1959, she married James William Sherman, also of Center Point, and moved to Fort Lee, Va., with Jim while he was in the Army. Their son, Ricky James Sherman of Davenport, Iowa, was born in Virginia on May 12, 1960. They moved back to Center Point after Jim completed his time in the service. Their daughters, Suzanne Renee Sherman of Center Point and Tina Lynne (Sherman) Schemmel of Robins, Iowa, were born after they returned to Iowa. Pat worked for Dr. Kenneth Anderson for 25 years and then worked alongside her husband, Jim, who was an agent for Farm Bureau Insurance. When Jim retired, she worked for Donna Mooney, another Farm Bureau agent, for three years before finally retiring. Pat was a longtime member of Center Point United Methodist Church, where she served for many years as treasurer and membership secretary, as well as being a member of the administrative council. She also was a member of the Center Point Historical Society and a charter member of the Center Point Lioness Club. Jim and Pat enjoyed a number of years wintering in Mission, Texas. Jim passed away in October 2007, but Pat continued to travel to Mission to spend winter as she did not like the cold or snow in Iowa. She also enjoyed the annual "Minnesota Family" vacation on Diamond Lake in Atwater, Minn. She was able to attend this year's 50th anniversary in July. In addition to her children, Pat is survived by her daughter-in-law, Betsey Johnson of Davenport, Iowa; grandsons, Benjamin and Eric Schemmel and Will Sherman; granddaughter, Eliza Sherman; sisters, Velma (Vernon, deceased) Roseberry of Center Point, Helen (Ed, deceased) Wall of Richardson, Texas, and Anna Mae Comried of Plano, Texas; brothers, Bill (Robyn, deceased) Benson of Mission, Texas, and Kenneth (Pat) Benson of Middletown, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, preceding her in death were her sisters, Violet (Ray, deceased) Haars and Barbara (Wayne) Carver, both of Marion, Iowa; and brother, Bob (Virginia, deceased) Benson of Center Point. Because of COVID-19, a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Per Pat's wishes, she will be cremated and buried at the Center Point Cemetery, next to her husband, Jim, with a private family graveside service. Memorials may be directed to the Center Point United Methodist Church or the Center Point/Washington Township Fire Department Building Fund. The family would like to express a special thank-you to the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha and Dr. Ghosh and staff for the loving care that Pat received. Please share a memory of Pat at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
