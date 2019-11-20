|
PATRICIA E. SLYCORD Norway Patricia E. Slycord, 84, of Norway, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Patricia was born Sept. 6, 1935, to Arthur and Loretta Frese on the family farm near Watkins, Iowa. She graduated from Norway High School. In August 1954, she married Carl Slycord. Together they raised their eight children in Norway. Once the children were grown, Patricia worked for Ox Yoke Inn in Amana for several years. She enjoyed bingo, reading, going to the casino, playing cards and cooking for her family. Patricia was strong in her faith, praying regularly. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway and Catholic Society of Foresters. She is survived by her children, Carlene (Tom) Frese of Arizona, Mary (Mike) Urell of Norway, Kathy (Fred) Koehler of Oxford, Barb (Mike) Malatek of Riverside, Cindy (Gail) Dunlap of Swisher, Kevin (Kim) Slycord of Cedar Rapids, Sandy (Randy) Cline of Solon and Linda (Alan) Rust of Norway; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; sister, Charlene Wilhelm; and brothers, Gerald and Dan Frese. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Slycord; brothers Ed, Richard and Raymond Frese, infant son, John; and grandsons, Shane Slycord Urell and Joshua Koehler. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
