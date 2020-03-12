|
PATRICIA "PATTY" SULLIVAN Cedar Rapids Patricia Sullivan, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, after a long illness. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be one hour before the service, burial will follow at St Joseph's Cemetery. Patty is survived by her sisters, Maureen (Daniel) St. John of Santa Ana, Calif., and Bridget Sullivan of Marion; brother, Mike Sullivan of Cedar Rapids; two nieces, Steph Jelinek and Krista Raasch; three nephews, Matt Sullivan, Jake Heinitz and Nathan Sullivan-Helm; three great-nieces, Aurora, Camilla and Savannah; and one great-nephew, Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Nan and Kathy. Patty was born July 25, 1955, to Raymond and Mary (Gottschalk) Sullivan in Sheboygan, Wis. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1973 and attended Iowa State University. Patty was a kind and compassionate person who had the ability to easily make friends. She was blessed with many great health providers over the years, most recently the staff at UIHC 2RC and Davis Center. She will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorials can be made to the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
