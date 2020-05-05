|
PATRICIA ANN THOMSEN Cedar Rapids Patricia Ann Thomsen, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Winslow House in Marion. A private service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Patricia Ann Hively was born on April 4, 1932, the daughter of Charles "Buck" and Ellie (Whitney) Hively. She enjoyed writing poetry and sending letters and visiting her children. She was the last telephone operator in Cedar Rapids before switching to digital. Patricia was such a loving, kind-hearted person. She remembered everyone's names but, most of all, she dearly loved her family, grandchildren and especially her great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Christopher; and brother, Perry Russ. Left to cherish Patricia's memories are her children, Dennis Thomsen of Cedar Rapids and Deborah Horrell of Anthony, N.M.; two grandchildren, Whitney Horrell and Pazellie Thomsen; great-grandchild, Aryonna Thomsen; and brother, Glenn (Carol) Hively of Sierra Vista, Ariz. Memorials may be directed to Mission of Hope (due to COVID-19) in Patricia's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020