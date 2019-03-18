PATRICIA V. THOMAS Cedar Rapids Patricia V. Thomas, 69, of Cedar Rapids, went to meet her savior on Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home. Memorial services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Palo United Methodist Church. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Brian; three sons, Ryan (Tami) Irvin of Vinton, Ron Irvin of Cedar Rapids and Justin (Cerisa) Thomas of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Betty (Richard) Whitmore of Hiawatha and Pamela Coppess of Texas; and a daughter-in-law, Amy Irvin. She also is survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pat was born on Sept. 18, 1949, in Walters, Okla., the daughter of Ralph and Wanda (Nelson) Harris. She married Brian L. Thomas on June 30, 1989, at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. She worked in production for Frontier Herbs for more than 38 years and delivered Meals On Wheels. Pat enjoyed travel with Brian in both the United States as well as to the Caribbean. Her greatest joy however, was the time spent with her beloved family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat's memory and laughter will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund is established in Pat's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Thomas family on our web page www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary