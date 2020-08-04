PATRICIA VAN GERPEN Iowa City Patricia Van Gerpen, 82, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Her family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, before the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Compassus Hospice or American Cancer Society
. A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com
, where online condolences may be sent to the family.