PATRICIA WALKER SWEETMAN Cedar Rapids Patricia Walker Sweetman, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She was born Sept. 11, 1927, to the late Eldon and Iva (Shaffer) Surface in Duluth, Minn. Her family later moved to St. Cloud, Minn., and then to Omaha, Neb., where she graduated high school and attended the University of Nebraska. Patricia later moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she married Harley "Mick" Walker on Sept. 20, 1952; together they had three daughters. He passed away in 1990. Later, Patricia married George "Bud" Sweetman on June 7, 1997. He passed away on Sept. 23, 1999. She enjoyed working as a media secretary for the Cedar Rapids Community School District from 1971-91. She was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids, then joined First Congregational United Church of Christ in 1991. She enjoyed being in the choir and made many dear church friends. Patricia volunteered at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for over 15 years. She was the first initiate into PEO Chapter LF in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her three daughters, Marilee (Gary) Presuhn of Niceville, Fla., Wendy (John) Henecke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kelly (Charles) Howard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; six grandchildren, Amy (Scott) LeDuc, Matt Presuhn, Emily Wilson, Courtney Henecke, Austin (Beauty) Henecke and Sasha Howard; and brother, Richard Surface. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, spouses and a sister, Doris Mae Bierhaus. The family would like to send a special thank-you to the staff at Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
