PATRICIA J. NISSEN WARNER Cedar Rapids Patricia Jane (Nissen) Warner, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Tricia was born July 19, 1955, in Marion, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Nissen. She is survived by her husband, Leslie; her daughters, Jennifer (Fred) Mishler and Becky (Casey) Pappan; her grandchildren, Camila, Charlie and Emmett, who were the loves of her life; a sister, Kathy Barltrop; and brothers, Mike and Tom Nissen. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019