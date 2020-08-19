Patricia Waskow

PATRICIA ANN (BARTA) WASKOW Marion Patricia A. (Barta) Waskow, 87, of Marion, Iowa, died Sunday. Aug. 16, 2020, due to complications from hip surgery after a fall during the derecho power outage. There will be no services, visitation or burial per Pat's wishes. Survivors include her children, Julie (Dave) Basten of Marion and Kurt (Jennifer) Waskow of Toddville; grandchildren, Kevin Basten, Katelyn (Taylor) Nitz, Jack and Johnathon Waskow; and great-grandchildren, Emilia Ihnen, Carter Ihnen and Addie Nitz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Emilia (Havlena) Barta; her husband, Duane; and her nine siblings. Pat was born in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 5, 1932. She was joined in marriage to Duane Waskow on Jan. 31, 1953, at Camp Stewart, Ga., where Duane was stationed during the Korean War. Opting not to immediately pursue college or a career, she instead stayed home to raise her two children. Pat later achieved her degree in history at Coe College, for which she was quite proud. Pat's parents emigrated from Czechoslovakia, and Pat was immensely proud of her Czech heritage. Pat had many hobbies and loved playing games, especially Scrabble. She always had a big garden and would join Duane in fishing, archery and shooting. Her real passion was for books and history. Pat was a voracious reader and active member of the Jane Austen Society. She served as a volunteer at the Cedar Rapids Library for many years, with a particular focus on the annual book sale. Pat was also a great cook, often preparing many Czech recipes (hoska, jaternice and dumplings to name a few) that were handed down from her mother to Pat and her nine siblings. As the youngest of 10 children, Pat had numerous opportunities to use her incredible gift as a caregiver for those who were aging into their next phases of life. Pat and Duane enjoyed spending winters on South Padre Island, Texas, during their retirement years, walking the beach, collecting shells and soaking the surf and sun. Memorials may be made to Iowa Public Radio or the Marion Public Library.



