PATRICIA A. WELSCH Marion Patricia A. Welsch, 85, of Marion, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Crestview Nursing Home in West Branch. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home officiated by Pastor David Snyder. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Pat was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of William Harold and Veronica (Butler) Ditch. She was raised in Muscatine, where she graduated high school. Pat earned her early childhood development degree and the title of homecoming queen at Muscatine Community College. She and her brother, Billy (William), had fond memories of growing up along the Mississippi River. Pat married her high school sweetheart, Phillip C. Welsch, on Aug. 9, 1953. To this union four children were born: Kathi, Julie, Alan and Susan. In building a home in Marion and then later Springville, Pat and Phil learned how to work side by side in life. They shared many hobbies, including stained glass artwork and making tin men. Pat was meticulous in her sewing and needlework. She always had a project that she was working on. These projects now are treasured keepsakes for her family. Pat was a dedicated member of the Springville Presbyterian Church and the El Kahir Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed collecting Precious Moments, gardening, baking, and making the holidays extra special with her homemade fudge and peanut brittle. Pat loved to read and continued to find comfort in just holding a book in her hands even when she could no longer read. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Pat is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children, Julie (Steve) Martin of House Springs, Mo., Alan (Brenda) Welsch of Solon and Susan (Kelly) Koch of Iowa City; six grandchildren, Heather (Shaun) Wolz, Allison Martin, Lindsey (Joe) Brahan, Amanda Welsch (Dixon), Andy (Claire) Koch and Alex Koch (Monica Soto); eight great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hannah, Zander, Hadlie, Hailie, Aaron, Lola and Delany; her adored brother, William Ditch of Missoula, Mont.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phillip; one daughter, Kathi Welsch; a nephew; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. To the staff at Crestview Nursing Home, Care Initiatives Hospice, Tiffany Carpenter and Paula Rhea, "No words can express our family's deep gratitude for being there through mom's difficult journey down her final road in life. Thank you for all you did." And in her end, her beginning. Any memorials can be directed to Springville Presbyterian Church, El Kahir Women's Auxiliary or . Please share a memory of Pat at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019