Patricia "Patty" Zach


1936 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Zach Obituary
PATRICIA "PATTY" JEAN ZACH Cedar Rapids Patricia "Patty" Jean Zach, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Patty was born Jan. 20, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Serene) White. She was united in marriage to Marvin Lee Zach on June 29, 1956, in Cedar Rapids. Patty worked at Rockwell Collins for 28 years and then was a secretary for Linwood Cemetery at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home for more than 20 years. She supported the Cedar Rapids Police Association and Veterans Affairs. She adored being surrounded by her family, especially Sunday dinners and celebrating holidays. Patty enjoyed trips to the casino. She will be missed by those who loved her. Survivors include her children, Danny Allnutt of Marion, Gregory "Greg" (Kim) Zach of Cedar Rapids and Robert "Bobby" (Micki) Zach of Marion; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Bunge of Mechanicsville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence White; husband, Marvin Zach, in 2012; son, Terry Allnutt; and siblings, Arthur White, Edward White and Virginia "Ginger" Boots. Please share a memory of Patty at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
