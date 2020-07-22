PATRICK ALBERTS Cedar Rapids Patrick Alberts, 66, of Cedar Rapids, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, after a long illness. Private family services will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Pat and his family. Survivors include his treasured children, Dawn Diggs, Dalin Lacayo, Deena (Raymond) Vasser, Diana Hogan, Amber Simmons, Nick Hostak and Andy Alberts; 28 beloved grandchildren; 18 cherished great-grandchildren; mother, Caryl Alberts; spouse, Mia Alberts; siblings, Mike (Lori) Alberts and Matt (Sue) Alberts; four nephews; one niece; dog, Ava; and many extended family and friends, especially at Geneva Towers. Patrick Lee Alberts was born May 22, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, to Leo and Caryl (Miner) Alberts. He graduated from Kennedy High School, then joined the Air Force in 1972, serving as a weapons mechanic. Pat was proud of his service in the military. Upon return home, he attended Kirkwood to begin a career in welding and fabricating. He worked mostly on small engines, and was great with his hands. He even dabbled in carpentry. He loved fishing, going to the casino, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Go Pack Go. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo.



