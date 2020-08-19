Patrick Cannon

PATRICK R. CANNON Nampa, Idaho Patrick R. Cannon went home to be with his Lord, Jesus, on July 28, 2020. There will be a special flag ceremony at the Gardena, Calif., Fire Department at a later date. Pat was 75 years old. He was born on Nov. 25, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Jim and Dorothy Cannon. He graduated from Regina High School in Iowa City in 1963 and then went on to attend the University of Iowa. Pat was an Army Reservist during the Vietnam War. He was a fireman/paramedic in L.A. County, Calif., for 30 years, where he was honored as Fireman of the Year in 1988. Pat spent the last 16 years of his life with Stella Benitez, whom he met in Los Angeles in 2004. Together, they moved to Idaho to retire. They were very happy and loved spending time with their dogs. In lieu of flowers and memorials, Stella is requesting donations in Pat's name be made to the Humane Society of the United States, secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?24225.donation=form1&df_id=24225
. During his retirement, Pat enjoyed golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Patrick is survived by the love of his life, Stella; his children, Josh (Lindsey) Cannon and Christie Cannon (Steve) Behenna; his grandchildren, Blake Cannon, Brook Behenna and Cannon Behenna; his brothers, Jim, Tom, Mike and Dennis; and his sisters, Mary (Cannon) Fackler, Connie (Cannon) Hearne and Colleen (Cannon) Thompson.