PATRICK ELMER JOHNSON Oxford Patrick Elmer Johnson, 85, longtime Johnson County farmer, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Cosgrove, with Father Robert Cloos officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter's Parish Hall, where a rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cemetery or to Johnson County Agriculture Association for the county fair. Patrick was born Feb. 28, 1934, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, the son of Elmer Titus Johnson and Ella Moynihan Johnson. He graduated from Cosgrove High School, where he played basketball. On May 2, 1957, Patrick married Mina Lea Davin at St. Peter's Church. Patrick was a member of St. Peter's Church and the Johnson County Cattlemen's Association. He enjoyed time spent antiquing. Patrick is survived by his wife, Mina Lea, and their three children, Craig Johnson (Janis Hauenstein), Ann (Bob) Wood and Gerard (Rachel) Johnson; grandchildren, Shane Johnson (Abby Sather), Zack Johnson (Kat Kalbach), Ryan (Laura) Wood, Katie (Dylan) Wade, Kelly (Chris) Robertson, Kenny Johnson and Sara (Nick Sexton) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Sydney Kalbach, Vivian Johnson, Maren Wood, Hayden Wade, Halle Wade, Micah Robertson, Noah Robertson and Madi Johnson; two great-grandbabies expected in January; his brother, Don Johnson; and brother- and sister-in-law, Dick (Mary) Davin. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Earl Johnson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Johnson; and in-laws, Tommy and Mid Davin. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019