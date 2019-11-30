Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Peter's Parish Hall
Cosgrove, IA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Peter's Parish Hall
Cosgrove, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Cosgrove, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Elmer Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Elmer Johnson Obituary
PATRICK ELMER JOHNSON Oxford Patrick Elmer Johnson, 85, longtime Johnson County farmer, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Cosgrove, with Father Robert Cloos officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter's Parish Hall, where a rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cemetery or to Johnson County Agriculture Association for the county fair. Patrick was born Feb. 28, 1934, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, the son of Elmer Titus Johnson and Ella Moynihan Johnson. He graduated from Cosgrove High School, where he played basketball. On May 2, 1957, Patrick married Mina Lea Davin at St. Peter's Church. Patrick was a member of St. Peter's Church and the Johnson County Cattlemen's Association. He enjoyed time spent antiquing. Patrick is survived by his wife, Mina Lea, and their three children, Craig Johnson (Janis Hauenstein), Ann (Bob) Wood and Gerard (Rachel) Johnson; grandchildren, Shane Johnson (Abby Sather), Zack Johnson (Kat Kalbach), Ryan (Laura) Wood, Katie (Dylan) Wade, Kelly (Chris) Robertson, Kenny Johnson and Sara (Nick Sexton) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Sydney Kalbach, Vivian Johnson, Maren Wood, Hayden Wade, Halle Wade, Micah Robertson, Noah Robertson and Madi Johnson; two great-grandbabies expected in January; his brother, Don Johnson; and brother- and sister-in-law, Dick (Mary) Davin. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Earl Johnson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Johnson; and in-laws, Tommy and Mid Davin. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -