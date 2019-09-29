|
PATRICK H. NEFZGER Iowa City Patrick H. Nefzger, 78, of Iowa City, formerly of Delhi, Iowa, passed away from natural causes Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. The family will greet friends following Mass at the church. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Delhi. Patrick was born March 4, 1941, the son of Clarence Joseph and Angela Josephine (Schustersich) Nefzger in Delhi, Iowa. He was a 1959 graduate of Delhi Consolidated High School, then Upper Iowa University and the University of Iowa. Patrick served honorably in the United States Navy as a cryptologic technician. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Foresters, and served as president of the U of I "Triangle" Faculty Club. Patrick was an honored educator, historian, photographer and musician, performing Handel's "Messiah" at Luther College for many years, and singing at Carnegie Hall in 2011. He also enjoyed flowers, bird watching and traveling the world. Patrick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Patrick is survived by a brother, Robert (Margaret) Nefzger of Delaware, Iowa; a sister, Carmen (Joseph) Werner of Earlville, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Diane Hauschild, Dennis Nefzger, Marvin Nefzger, Armella Thompson, Roberta (Don) Steichen and Brian (Kim) Werner; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Please share a memory of Patrick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019