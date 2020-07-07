1/1
Patrick Haas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICK "MAGGS" LEO HAAS Cedar Rapids Patrick Haas, 59, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at home July 2, 2020. He was born in Anamosa to Alvin and Margaret Haas. Patrick graduated from Anamosa High School. He went on to be an over-the-road semi driver. He worked in construction and for Bennet Painting as a spray finisher for approximately 20 years. He leaves behind his wife of 14 years, three children, three stepchildren, brothers and sisters. He was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. July 18 at Deb's Bar in Anamosa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved