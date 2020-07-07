PATRICK "MAGGS" LEO HAAS Cedar Rapids Patrick Haas, 59, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at home July 2, 2020. He was born in Anamosa to Alvin and Margaret Haas. Patrick graduated from Anamosa High School. He went on to be an over-the-road semi driver. He worked in construction and for Bennet Painting as a spray finisher for approximately 20 years. He leaves behind his wife of 14 years, three children, three stepchildren, brothers and sisters. He was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. July 18 at Deb's Bar in Anamosa.



