PATRICK J. FARMER Dundee Patrick J. Farmer, 81, of Dundee, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence. Survivors include his wife of almost 56 years, Laura; three children, Keith Farmer of Monona, JoAnn (Ray) Bellows of Waterloo and Kelly Farmer of Dundee; one granddaughter, Rose Bellows; and one brother, Robert Farmer of Cascade; and one sister, Carolyn Morrissey of Marion. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com . Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, with the Rev. Sean Smith officiating. Private Family Scripture Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point. Friends may also call 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home. There will be no visitation at the church prior to Mass. Internment with military rites: Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point, Iowa Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church.