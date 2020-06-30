PATRICK J. FARMER Dundee Patrick J. Farmer, 81, of Dundee, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence. Survivors include his wife of almost 56 years, Laura; three children, Keith Farmer of Monona, JoAnn (Ray) Bellows of Waterloo and Kelly Farmer of Dundee; one granddaughter, Rose Bellows; and one brother, Robert Farmer of Cascade; and one sister, Carolyn Morrissey of Marion. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, with the Rev. Sean Smith officiating. Private Family Scripture Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point. Friends may also call 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home. There will be no visitation at the church prior to Mass. Internment with military rites: Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point, Iowa Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.