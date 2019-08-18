|
PATRICK JAMES WILEY Marion Patrick James Wiley, 62, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Bucyrus, Ohio. A memorial service will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Antioch Christian Church, Marion. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Patrick was born Oct. 22, 1956, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Donald and Theresa (Kuriger) Wiley. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1974 to 1978 during and after the Vietnam War. On May 16, 2009, Patrick was united in marriage to Evangeline Pereyras Mandapat. He was self-employed as a truck driver all his life. Patrick enjoyed scuba diving, riding his Harley, boating and spending time with his family. Patrick will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Patrick is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Eva; sons, Jeromiah Wiley of Princeton, Texas, Jacob (Lyndsey) Wiley of Hurst, Texas, and Joseph Wieshofer of Iowa; daughters, Rachel (Dylan) Cronk of Hiawatha, Iowa, and Sarah (Zach) Glausenhofer of Iowa; four grandchildren, Kaden, Brynleigh and Charly Wiley and Isabella Cronk; brother, Dave (Rhonda) Wiley; two sisters, Kathy (Bob) Ketelsen and Diane (Joe) Jakoubek; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Mike. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in his memory. Please share a memory of Patrick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019