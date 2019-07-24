PATRICK J. MCCAULEY Waukon Patrick J. McCauley, 78, of rural Waukon, passed away July 8, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids after a short battle with cancer. He was staying with his sister, Mary, during treatment. Pat attended a one-room country school until eighth grade and then went to St. Patrick's in Waukon until his graduation in 1958. Patrick went on to further his education, earning a master's degree in English. He taught and farmed in Minnesota until he moved back to Waukon to farm the McCauley farm until his death. Pat loved teaching, farming and especially a good debate on any topic. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mary (Sweeney) McCauley; brother, Jim McCauley; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Bob Larson; and a nephew, Greg Larson. Those left to cherish the memories are his sisters, Joan (Ken) Hein and Mary McCauley (Billy Smiley); and his nieces and nephews, Tim (Susan) and Brenda Larson, Scott (Deb) Hein, Shelley (Curt) Pryor, Heather (Trent) Buenzow, and Jimmy (Katie), April and Brian McCauley. A graveside memorial is planned for noon Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lycurgus, Iowa. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019