Patrick McMickle Jr.
PATRICK J. MCMICKLE JR. Cedar Rapids Patrick J. McMickle Jr. found peace Nov. 14, 2020. Patrick leaves behind many who love him, including his wife, Maranda McMickle and her family; daughters, Isabel and Chloe McMickle; and sons, Gunner, Austin and Kolin; father, Patrick J. McMickle Sr.; mother, Diane Kramer and family; grandmother, Phyllis McMickle; brothers, David (Dani) McMickle and family, and Peter McMickle; and sister, Emily McMickle; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Patrick was preceded in death by his grandpa, Elbert McMickle; and grandma and grandpa, Dale and Doty Kramer; his brother, Brandon Barnett; and sister, Ashley McMickle. Because of COVID-19, condolences may be sent to 2708 Q Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
