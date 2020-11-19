PATRICK J. MCMICKLE JR. Cedar Rapids Patrick J. McMickle Jr. found peace Nov. 14, 2020. Patrick leaves behind many who love him, including his wife, Maranda McMickle and her family; daughters, Isabel and Chloe McMickle; and sons, Gunner, Austin and Kolin; father, Patrick J. McMickle Sr.; mother, Diane Kramer and family; grandmother, Phyllis McMickle; brothers, David (Dani) McMickle and family, and Peter McMickle; and sister, Emily McMickle; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Patrick was preceded in death by his grandpa, Elbert McMickle; and grandma and grandpa, Dale and Doty Kramer; his brother, Brandon Barnett; and sister, Ashley McMickle. Because of COVID-19, condolences may be sent to 2708 Q Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405.



