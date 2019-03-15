PATRICK MERLE DRISCOLL Cary, N.C. Pat was born in Holbrook, Iowa, on May 8, 1924, to the late Frank E. and Agnes M. Driscoll. He was the fourth of 11 children in the family. Mr. Driscoll was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He joined the U.S. Navy in November of 1942, and went on to serve in the South Pacific on the Aircraft Carrier USS COWPENS (CVL-25) until July 1944, at which time he was transferred to Commander Carrier Division Twenty-Seven (Staff) commanded by Rear Admiral William D. Sample aboard USS Marcus Island (CVE-77). He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal as a result of the wounds suffered during a Japanese suicide attack by two Kamikaze planes, at the Battle of Leyte Gulf during the Philippine Liberation. Having served in 13 major battles, he was awarded many medals, commendations and citations. Evacuated from combat area aboard USS Iowa, he was hospitalized in the Naval Hospital at Treasure Island, Calif., and then assigned to shore duty at Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas, where he served until his discharge in December of 1945. During the Korean War, he served as an Army Ordinance Supply Officer stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He was employed for 18 years in many management positions by W.R. Grace & Co., Cyrovac Division in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Camarillo, Calif. He retired from the county of Ventura, Calif., in 1985. Pat was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post in Cary, a member of USS COWPENS Reunion Association, and USS Marcus Island Reunion Association. Mr. Driscoll was also a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Cary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son, Patrick Francis, whose wife, Connie of Harrisonburg, Va., survives; his brothers, Robert John, Lawrence Bernard "Larry," Clarence Edward "Red," Francis and John (twins) and Dean Francis and Donald Daniel (twins); a sister, Frances; and his former wife, Shirley Driscoll. Pat is survived by his wife, Karen Rhoads Driscoll; sons, Michael Joseph of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Timothy Thomas of Moro Bay, Calif., and Kelly Joseph of Camarillo, Calif.; daughters, Cheryl Anne of Alpine, Calif., and Amy Susan of San Diego, Calif.; stepson, Rick Rhoads of Raleigh; stepdaughter, Cindi McQueen of Garner; in addition to three grandsons, five granddaughters, seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, William of Ames, Iowa. Services at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 804 High House Rd., Cary, NC 27513. Burial with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Veterans Memorial Fund at P.O. Box 474, Cowpens, S.C. 29330. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary