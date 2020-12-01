1/
Patrick Moran
1948 - 2020
PATRICK MORAN Marshalltown Patrick Moran, 72, of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, passed away on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. For 21 years, Patrick called IVH his home. They were the best years of his life, as he found the peace and joy he lacked in the years prior. His brother David thanks IVH for the care, kindness, love and joy Patrick received. It will never be forgotten. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Calvary Cemetery (St. Marten's Section) in Cascade, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Memorials may be directed to the charity or cause of the giver's choice in his remembrance. For condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com, (641) 844-1234. Born on July 26, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, he was the son of Joseph Thomas and Ann (Simmons) Moran. He graduated from Regis High School in Cedar Rapids, the University of Iowa and finally received his master's degree from the University of California in Northridge. Mr. Moran also served our country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as a corporal. Patrick was an accountant and business manager in his hometown for many years until suffering a massive stroke. He moved to the Iowa Veterans Home in March 1999 and truly enjoyed his time there with new friends and activities (especially online shopping with his social worker Connie!). Left to cherish his life is his brother, David of Kalona, Iowa; several cousins; and his IVH family. In death, Patrick rejoined his mom and dad.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
MITCHELL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
DEC
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MITCHELL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1209 IOWA AVENUE W
Marshalltown, IA 50158
(641) 844-1234
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
