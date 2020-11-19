1/
Patrick Morrissey
PATRICK JOSEPH MORRISSEY Cedar Rapids Patrick Joseph Morrissey, 61, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City due to injuries suffered in an accident. Pat was born Oct. 29, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John and Carol (Laschanzky) Morrissey. Survivors include two daughters, Erica Morrissey and her daughter, Leia Gregory of Texas, and Elizabeth Wendt, her husband and two children; two sisters, Regina Morrissey of Lakewood, Colo., and Peggy Guither of Iowa City, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; both sets of grandparents; many aunts and uncles, including the very special Don and Laurel Condon; and his sister, Colleen Morrissey. Pat graduated from Regina High School in Iowa City. He was employed in construction most of his life. He will be missed by many, including his dog, whom he adopted from Colleen after her passing. Pat will be interred at Mount Calvary Cemetery. There will be a private service for family and friends at a later date. To honor Pat, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in his name. Pat, may the Lord lift you up and welcome you to his kingdom with open arms. You fought your fight and finished the race, and now it is time to receive your prize. You are in a place where there is no sickness or suffering. Rest in eternal peace brother.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
